Barbara Hembree Tinker, Coalfield

Barbara Hembree Tinker, age 78 of Coalfield, received her long-awaited gift of meeting her Savior and rejoining her family on Friday, November 23, 2018.

She was born on October 9, 1940 in the Wheat Community but lived her whole life Coalfield. Barbara enjoyed sewing, decorating, watching Fox News, and loved everything about Christmas. The most important thing in her life was taking care of her family that she loved. She was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer “Doc” and Maude Hembree; husband, Harold Dean Tinker; daughter, Dawn Riley; sisters, Faye Jean Hembree, Ruth Wayne, and Evelyn Cogdill; brother-in-law, Ralph Bailey; mother and father in law, Luther and Barbara Tinker; 3 unborn grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Harold Dion Tinker and wife Wendy, Heather Patterson and husband Jerry, and Holly Tinker Bowling (Jimmy Smith); son-in-law, Bryan Riley; daughter-in-law, Dee Dee Ashley; siblings, Rochelle Bailey, GeorgeAnna Koivu and husband Ray; grandchildren, Brynne, Tavyne, Taylor, Tara, Heath, Peyton, Morgan, Grant, Ashton, Aleah, Chad Anthony, Scarlett, Summer, Savannah, Canaan, Madalyn, Ryker, Blakely, Zane, and Tate; special nephew, Dewayne “Timmy” Ashley; a long with a host of extended family members and many special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Greg Overton and Pastor Dewey Brown officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Tinker family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

