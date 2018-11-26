Obituaries

Anna Joyce Reynolds, Deer Lodge

Mrs. Anna Joyce Reynolds, age 80 of Deer Lodge, TN. went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 22, 2018, in Oneida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: L.A. and Gertrude Conatser.

And her husband: Charles Wade Reynolds Sr.

She is survived by two sons: Charles Wade Reynolds Jr. and wife Glenna, and David Reynolds and wife Linda.

1 grandchild: Cassidy Michael Reynolds.

Also surviving are two sisters and several nieces, nephews and other friends.

Private Graveside Service will be held on November 24, 2018, at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Vic Davis officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Reynolds family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

