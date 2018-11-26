Obituaries
Peggy Jo Patterson Trammell, Rockwood
Peggy Jo Patterson Trammell, age 69, of Rockwood passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born April 16, 1949 in Kingston and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She loved her cat, Ms. Cheetah who will miss her dearly. Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Evans & Bonnie June Hutchinson Patterson.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Felicia Trammell of Rockwood
Brother Hugh W. Patterson of Kingston
Sisters Judy Bardill & husband, David of Kingston
Bettye White of Harriman
Grandchildren Cody & Spencer Moore
Great-grandchild Luna Moore
Nieces & Nephews Robby White, Christi & Mitch Locklear, Rebecca Bardill, Johnny & Missy Bardill
Great-nieces Abby Adkisson and Shelley White
Special Friend Teddy Oran of Harriman
Several extended family members and friends
A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in honor of Ms. Peggy Jo Patterson Trammell to the Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.