Bobby Jerry Scarborough, Briceville

Bobby Jerry Scarborough, age 78, of Briceville went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2018.  He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.  He is preceded in death by his parents:  Fred Robert and Ruby Sturgil Scarborough; brothers and sisters:  Bill, Jackie, Otto, Pete, Jewel, Linda, Tippie, Nevil and Margaret; step-sons:  Phillip and Dale Burchfield.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margie Scarborough; sons:  Samuel “Dakota” and Dylan Roach; daughter, Sheila Scarborough of TX; step-daughter, Lisa St. Angelo of Norfolk, VA;  step-son, Samuel Burchfield of Briceville and two grandsons, two granddaughters, and six special granddaughters.

He is also survived by brothers:  Donnie and Terry Scarborough; by a sister, Susie Hall and by a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 25, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN.  The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm  in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Scarborough family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

