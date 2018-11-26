Obituaries

Bobby Jerry Scarborough, Briceville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bobby Jerry Scarborough, age 78, of Briceville went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2018. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents: Fred Robert and Ruby Sturgil Scarborough; brothers and sisters: Bill, Jackie, Otto, Pete, Jewel, Linda, Tippie, Nevil and Margaret; step-sons: Phillip and Dale Burchfield.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margie Scarborough; sons: Samuel “Dakota” and Dylan Roach; daughter, Sheila Scarborough of TX; step-daughter, Lisa St. Angelo of Norfolk, VA; step-son, Samuel Burchfield of Briceville and two grandsons, two granddaughters, and six special granddaughters.

He is also survived by brothers: Donnie and Terry Scarborough; by a sister, Susie Hall and by a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 25, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Grave Hill Cemetery in New River. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Scarborough family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

