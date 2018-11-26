Obituaries
Bobby Jerry Scarborough, Briceville
Bobby Jerry Scarborough, age 78, of Briceville went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2018. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents: Fred Robert and Ruby Sturgil Scarborough; brothers and sisters: Bill, Jackie, Otto, Pete, Jewel, Linda, Tippie, Nevil and Margaret; step-sons: Phillip and Dale Burchfield.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Margie Scarborough; sons: Samuel “Dakota” and Dylan Roach; daughter, Sheila Scarborough of TX; step-daughter, Lisa St. Angelo of Norfolk, VA; step-son, Samuel Burchfield of Briceville and two grandsons, two granddaughters, and six special granddaughters.
He is also survived by brothers: Donnie and Terry Scarborough; by a sister, Susie Hall and by a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends, Sunday, November 25, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Eddie Bridges officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm at the Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.