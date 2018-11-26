Obituaries

Ruth Faye Isabell, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Ruth Faye Isabell, age 86, of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Norris Health and Rehab Center. Ruth was born July 12, 1932 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Henry Clay and Ardelia Phillips Wilson. She was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and spending time with family and friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, first husband James Elmer Lindsay, daughter Marsha Jean Lindsay, step son Charles Edward “Bubba” Isabell, and 13 brothers and sisters.

Survivors:

Husband Charles Isabell of Lake City

Son Steve Lindsay and wife Lisa of Lake City

Special Nephew Rev. Jimmy Ray Lindsay and wife Mickey of Lake City

4 grandchildren and many great grandchildren

Special Friend Anne Rhea of Carthage

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Monday, November 26, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Monday, November 26, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Lindsay and Rev. Jack Burnette officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service on Monday, November 26, 2018 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

