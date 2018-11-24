Featured

Special Called Meeting of Roane County Commission

On Tuesday, December 4th at 6:30 pm, the Roane County Commission will meet in a special session, to weigh their options on a possible lawsuit against the Tennessee Valley Authority. At question are the possible health-related issues over their Swan Pond sports complex grounds following the clean-up of the 2008 Ash Spill and what may still be there after the clean-up was over. County Attorney, Greg Leffew, told commissioners last Monday night that the potential cost to the county to secure an attorney who specializes in environmental issues could exceed $100,000 to move forward with a potential lawsuit against TVA. The decision to have the special called meeting comes after several former workers of Jacobs Engineering won the right recently in Federal Court to be able to proceed with their lawsuit against the power giant, TVA. The former workers sued TVA due to health-related issues they had incurred while cleaning up the enormous ash spill. We’ll be at the meeting and bring you more information here on Channel 12.

