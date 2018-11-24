Obituaries

William “Bill” Humphrey, age 89 of Heiskell

Posted on by in Obituaries with

William “Bill” Humphrey, age 89 of Heiskell passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Preceded in death by wife, Frances Humphrey; mother, Ula Agnes Wilkerson, and several brothers.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Wilma Foust, and husband, Larry of Clinton; son, Billy Wayne Humphrey and wife, Patsy of Heiskell; grandson, Denver Joseph Waddell and wife, Natalie; great-grandson, Tyler Waddell; brother, David Wilkerson of Heiskell; sisters, Wanda Collins of Heiskell and June Walker of Maynardville; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 26, 2018, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in New Loyston Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

