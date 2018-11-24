Obituaries
William “Bill” Humphrey, age 89 of Heiskell
William “Bill” Humphrey, age 89 of Heiskell passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Preceded in death by wife, Frances Humphrey; mother, Ula Agnes Wilkerson, and several brothers.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Wilma Foust, and husband, Larry of Clinton; son, Billy Wayne Humphrey and wife, Patsy of Heiskell; grandson, Denver Joseph Waddell and wife, Natalie; great-grandson, Tyler Waddell; brother, David Wilkerson of Heiskell; sisters, Wanda Collins of Heiskell and June Walker of Maynardville; and many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 26, 2018, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services to follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in New Loyston Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com