Obituaries

Henrietta “Hen” (Barnes) Miller, 67 of Andersonville

Henrietta “Hen” (Barnes) Miller, 67 of Andersonville TN, returned to her heavenly home on November 17, 2018 after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.



As a native of Caryville, TN, “Hen” was a loving wife, mother, friend and member of Norris First Baptist Church. She was a retired Cosmetologist who enjoyed family, pets, cooking, and always making those around her smile. She is preceded by her husband Glenn Miller, and her parents, John and Charlene Barnes.



She is survived by:

Son…..Brandon Miller of Andersonville

Brother….. Wendel Barnes of Orlando, FL

Sisters…… Eva Capetta of Orlando, FL, Elezan Stair of Mascott, TN, Irma Adkins of Murfreesboro, TN, Lenora Herrin of Andersonvlle, TN

Niece….. Amanda Adkins

Nephews….. Chris and Eric Adkins, Sean and Todd Argimon, Scott Barnes. She is also survived by Daphne Brinkley of Steelville MO and LeAnn Hurst-Braden of Andersonville TN, both were dear friends whom she loved greatly and always considered family.



We would like to thanks Pastor David Seiber and the entire “church family” at Norris FBC for all of their support during this difficult time.The family will be having a “Celebration of Life Service” at Norris First Baptist Church on Sunday, January 13th at 3pm. www.holleygamble.com

