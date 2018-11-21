Obituaries

Irene Miller Hopkins, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Irene Miller Hopkins, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on November 15, 1924 to E.G. and Martha Miller.

Irene enjoyed gardening, preparing meals for family and friends, and serving in her church community. She was a devoted member of the Clinton Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Roy Hopkins; sisters, Greta Deatley and Mae Martin; brothers, Roy, Raleigh, and Troy Miller.

She is survived by her son and wife, Russell and Karen Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; daughter and husband, Brenda and Michael Vowell of Clinton, Tenn.; grandchildren, Donnie Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; Ryan Vowell of Clinton, Tenn.; Vanessa Vowell of Cleveland, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Morgan Hopkins of Dayton, Tenn.; Will and Katherine Hopkins of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 23rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clinton Church of God with the funeral immediately following. Officiating will be the reverends Dwight Jenkins, Curtis Akers, James Basler, and Kelvin Stokes. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Eastside Church of God in Corbin, KY. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily with the Rev. Randall Lee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clinton Church of God or Eastside Church of God.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

