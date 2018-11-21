Obituaries

Martha Chafin, Norris

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Martha Chafin, age 93 of Norris passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. She was born February 22, 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward and Kathleen Gorman Paulsen. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville. Martha’s philosophy for life was, work hard, play hard, love a lot, help whenever you can-never knowingly hurt anyone-realize God has been good to me…..smile. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, John L. Chafin; brother, Edward L. Paulsen, Jr.

She is survived by:

Nieces……………… Karen Harshbarger of Mantua, OH

Nancy Hunter of Aurora, OH

Great niece……… Lindsay Harshbarger

Great nephews. Justin Harshbarger and Matthew Hunter

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, November 26, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Clinton. Martha’s Celebration of Life service will follow her visitation with Rev. Ben Neal officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

