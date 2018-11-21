Obituaries

Gerald Lynn Wagner, Kingsport

Mr. Gerald Lynn Wagner, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Gerald was raised in Kingsport, Tenn. & graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, in which he remained a life-long fan of the DB football program. Following high school, he attended East Tennessee State University to earn an engineering degree. He went on to have a successful 30+ year career at Y-12 National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The last few years of his life were spent enjoying his retirement & grandkids. He was an avid fan of Tennessee athletics & NASCAR racing.

He was preceded in death by his father: Kyle Wagner.

His step-father: Fred Mayberry.

And two sisters: Joyce Wagner & Patricia Kirk.

He is survived by his mother: Virgie Mayberry.

Two sons: Lance Wagner and Chad and wife Marie Wagner.

His sister: Teresa Wagner.

His wife, Monica Wagner.

Two grandsons: Kaiden “Tanner” & Liam Wagner.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, step-children, step-grandchildren & family-friends that cared for him deeply.

True to the humble person Gerald was, a private memorial service will be held for close family and friends to lay him to final rest.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Wagner family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

