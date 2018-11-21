Obituaries

Billy Charles (B.C.) Wright, Harriman

Billy Charles (B.C.) Wright age 82, of Harriman, went on to be with his Lord and Savior at home on Monday, November 19, 2018. We truly believe that Heaven gained the greatest Harriman Blue Devil and LA Dodger fan. He was a loving son, husband, father, papaw and friend to so many.

B.C. was born June 6, 1936 and attended Lee Village Baptist Church. His favorite memories were his trips to The Holy Land and Dodger Stadium.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth (Pop-up) and Louise Wright, and brother, Eugene Wright.

Survivors include his wife, June Wright; son, Tommy Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Tony Watson; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryan Qualls; grandchildren, Kaydi Wright, Kenzie Watson, and Kendra and Cooper Qualls.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at HHS (Richard Pickell Gymnasium) from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a donation to the Lee Village Baptist Church Life Center. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Wright Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

