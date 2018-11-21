Obituaries

Timothy Edward Miller, Clinton

Posted on

Timothy Edward Miller, age 59 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. Timothy was a veteran of the United States Army. Timothy will be remembered as a happy jolly guy that loved life and loved the Christmas holidays. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward and Viola Miller.

He is survived by:

Wife……………….. April Miller

Daughters………… Rikki Miller, Katrina Linger, & Samatha Redick

Sons………………. Dennis LeRoy Miller, Jonathan Miller

Sister……………. Denis Heist

Many extended family members

The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00pm, Friday, November 23, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

