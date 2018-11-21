Obituaries
Faye Barber, Lake City
Faye Barber, age 79, of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her home. Faye was born on August 19, 1939 in Lake City, TN to the late Jack and Bessie Hawkins Barber. Faye was a member of the Fraterville Baptist church. She loved music, dancing, taking care of people and talking. Faye collected tiny trinkets and enjoy baking. In addition to her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Daugherty, Ruby Wilson, Helen Sharp, Patsy Burris, Pauline Harmon. Brothers JB, Tommy and Lee Barber and Johnny Harmon.
Survivors:
Special Family Amanda Rutherford and Chris
Christian, Cadence, Carli, Camden
Gloria and Jay, Paige
Robbin Braden
Joshua and Zyler Braden
Adam Huckaby and Allysa
Tammy Lafferty and family
Betty Huckaby and family
Kenny Kimbell and family
Sisters Alma Hagwood
Nancy Braden
Bessie Braden
Many other family members and friends
Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. JJ Patterson and Rev. Danny Orick officiating.
Internment: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN
The family and friends will meet at 10:15AM to go in funeral possession from Hatmaker Funeral home.
You may also view Faye’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.