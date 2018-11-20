BBBTV12

Conflict of interest? Opinion sought

ET Stamey, Jr. Clinton City Council Member and Athletic Director for the Clinton Blaze the Clinton City School’s Athletics team.

Clinton City Councilman E.T. Stamey issued a press release on Monday indicating that his serving as both a Council member and as the athletic director of the Clinton City School system could pose a potential conflict of interest, and that a legal opinion is being sought.

Stamey has been at the forefront of the Clinton City Blaze–the name of the athletic teams comprised of students from all three city schools–since its inception last year, and has been on the Council since his election in 2009.

