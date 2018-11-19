Obituaries

Bruce E. Phillips Sr, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bruce E. Phillips Sr., age 55 of Oliver Springs passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018. He was born and raised in New River, Tennessee. He was employed with Duncan Construction. He was also a truck driver and was considered a “Jack of all Trades”. Bruce was a workaholic but in his spare time loved to play horseshoes.

He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Phillips and 3 baby sisters.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Phillips;

Three sons, Kevin Hensley (Heather), New River, Joshua Phillips (Kimberly), Dayton, TN and Bruce Edward Phillips, Jr., Oliver Springs;

Wife, Missy Phillips;

Grandson, Isaac Burchfield;

Coming soon his 1st granddaughter, Isabella;

Sister, Cindy Braden;

Step-sister, Amanda Byrge Cooper;

Brothers, Ricky Phillips, Gary Phillips and Earl Hugh Phillips;

Step-brother, Matthew Byrge;

Special close friends, Terry Duncan, Alfred Davis and Charlie Jackson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 12:00 to 1:00pm at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 5644 New River Hwy, Briceville, TN. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Murl Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery, New River, Tennesseee.

To leave a note for Bruce’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

