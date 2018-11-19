Obituaries

Martha Gray Jameson, Clinton

Martha Gray Jameson, 73, of Clinton, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 16, 2018. Born in Decatur, Alabama, she lived in Clinton, Tennessee for most of her life. Martha earned her B.S. degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee and a Master’s degree in School Counseling from Carson-Newman College. She worked for Anderson County and Clinton City School Systems as a teacher/counselor for 31 years. Martha was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Clinton and was active in several civic organizations including Timely Topics and Garden Club. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Louise Gray of Claxton, her brother, Glenn Gray of Oak Ridge, and her son, Michael Jameson of Clinton.

Martha is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert “Bob” Jameson, and son, Robert, Jr. “Rob” (Kris); one brother, Eddie Gray (Darlene); 3 grandchildren, Robbie, Rachel (Jordan) Temple, and Ryan; and numerous relatives and friends in the Decatur, Alabama, and Clinton, Tennessee areas.

Friends will be received from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, at First Baptist Church, Clinton. At 2:00 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held, followed by interment at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Claxton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

