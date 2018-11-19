Obituaries

Thelma Lena Beard,

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mother Thelma Lena Beard transitioned to her heavenly home on November 15, 2018. Thelma Lena Mae (Buttram) Beard was born on February 1, 1923, in Middleburg, Kentucky to the late Rev. Robert Buttram and Daisy (West) Buttram. She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers: Robert Buttram, David Gallaher, Samuel Gallaher, Jr., and William Gallaher; Sisters: Ada Talley, Lillie Swann, and Gertrude Hall; and her Step-father Deacon Samuel Gallaher. Mother Beard accepted Jesus at the age of thirteen. Marks Chapel Holiness Church is where she confessed and accepted Jesus as her personal savior. Years later she became a member at Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church under the ministry of her son Rev. Roy Boyd and Sister Willie Mae Springs. Some years later Rev. James B. Springs became pastor at Believer’s Voice of Deliverance Church and his wife Willie Mae Springs became overseer. Mother Beard served in the ministry faithfully. Mother Beard was devoted to her calling. She was a prayer warrior. Because she stayed obedient and true to God, she won many souls into the Kingdom; her children and grand-children praise God for that. She fought a good fight, kept the faith and now a crown of life is laid up for her. (Hallelujah) Amen. She leaves to cherish: Lucille Gallaher (sister), Sons: Jack (Janet) Hopper, Rev. Roy (Tina) Boyd, James (Karen) Gallaher, Robert Gallaher, Richard (Gail) Gallaher; and Daughters: Patricia Bertram, Dorla Arnwine, Connie (Johnny) Cleveland, and Johnita Beard. She also leaves behind 25 Grandchildren, 45 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman funeral will immediately follow with Rev. James B. Springs officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood following the funeral service. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman serving the Beard Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

