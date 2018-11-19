Obituaries

Bobbie Seiber Braden, Lake City

Bobbie Seiber Braden, age 67 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1951 in Lake City, TN to the late Jessie and Edith Phillips Seiber. Bobbie was a member of the Laurel Grove Baptist church. She was one of the most loving and caring person one could ever meet. Bobbie loved coloring, all sports especially the Lady Vols and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Charlie and Ed Seiber and brother-in-law, Bill Lane.

Survivors:

Husband Larry Joe Braden

Daughter Taunya Miller and Jamie

Grandson Tyler Miller

Sisters Helen Lane

Carolyn Dacko & Ricky

Dessie Oliveria

Brothers Bob Seiber

Clyde Seiber

Lyndon Jessie Seiber & Charlene

A host of Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 9:15 AM on Thursday, November 22, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN for a 10:00 AM interment.

You may also view Bobbie’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

