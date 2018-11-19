Obituaries

Fred “Midge” Jones, Clinton (formerly of Briceville)

Fred “Midge” Jones, age 93 of Clinton, formerly of Briceville, passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton. He was born on June 30, 1925 to the late Joseph Russell and Mattie Duncan Jones in Briceville. He was the best Daddy and a source of unconditional love. He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served on a destroyer during World War II. He enjoyed watching TV and reading and studying his Bible daily. He will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Norris Jones, Lowell Jones; sisters, Betty Martin, and Sue Rivet.

He is survived by: wife of 73 years, Mildred “Sug” Jones; son, Danny Jones and wife Barbara; daughters, Beverly “Babs” Morgan and husband Ricky, Pamela Byrge and husband David; grandchildren, Russell Byrge and wife Jackie, Matthew Byrge and wife Selina, Katelynn Jones, and Luke Jones; great-grandchildren, Grant Byrge and Elaina Manley; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morning Pointe and also the nurses of Professional Case Management for their care during his time of ill health.

The family will receive friends at Main Street Baptist Church on Monday, November 19, 2018 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

