Obituaries

Michael Yarbrough, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Michael Yarbrough, age 64 of Clinton passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side on Saturday, November 17, 2018. Michael was member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church and also attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from truck driving after 20 plus years of service. Throughout his life he loved fishing, going to Waffle House, but most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Michael will be remembered as a family man that had heart of gold! Preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Funderburk and brother, Randy Yarbrough.

He is survived by:

Loving wife……………… Brigitte Yarbrough

Children……………………… Jesse Yarbrough

Michelle Kelly & husband Perry

Melissa Smith & husband Jeff

Jason Kitts & wife Brooke

James Jones & wife Jennifer

Grandchildren………….. Zack Williams, Carley Kitts, Jayden Kitts,

Kendal Kitts, Molly Smith, Lofton Jones,

Destiny Kelly, Phillip Kelly, Railey Kelly, & Caleb Kelly

Brothers……………….. Jesse Funderburk & wife Wanda

Chuck Yarbrough

Mother-in-law……….. Wanda Ivey

Special niece………… Teresa Ivey

His friends who he considered family at Harrison’s Restaurant in Clinton

Several nieces, nephews, and host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow his visitation with Rev. Ron Bruce officiating. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

