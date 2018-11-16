Obituaries

Harold F. Seiber, Maryville

Harold F. Seiber, age 85, of Maryville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a Mason, Shriner, and 33 year member of the Kerbela Corvettes Unit. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a plant manager for Air Products and Chemicals for 39 years. He was born in Clinton, Tennessee and attended First Baptist Church of Maryville. He led an extraordinary life and was an inspiration to all. He will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Leola Seiber, brother Leon Seiber, and sister Louise Dean. Survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 63 years, sons Jeff (Elizabeth) Seiber, Russell Seiber, and daughter Lori (John) Oliver. Grandchildren Kim Tennyson, Ashley Page, Jessica (Travis) Reagan, Holly (Josh) Roberts, Kristin (Wayne) Mays, Jacob Oliver, Kristopher Seiber, and Kaitlyn Seiber. Eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Brother Fred (Sue) Seiber and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Pallbearers will be grandsons Travis Reagan, Kylind Reagan, Kristopher Seiber, Wayne Mays, Jacob Oliver, and Josh Roberts.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral to follow. Graveside service will be at 11 AM Monday, November 19, 2018 at Woodhaven Cemetery in Claxton.

