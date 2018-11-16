Featured

UPDATE: Tennessee Avenue Road Reconstruction Project

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (November 16, 2018) – A final stage of the Tennessee Avenue Road Reconstruction Project has been delayed due to wet weather. The City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department advises that paving is expected to begin prior to Thanksgiving, if conditions allow, followed by the placement of pavement markings. The affected section of Tennessee Avenue will reopen once these last steps are complete.

Crews have finished all pipe work along Tennessee Avenue and the new water line is in service. The majority of the concrete curb and gutter work is also complete as well as the concrete work behind Methodist Medical Center at the loading dock.

During the project, crews discovered that a drainage culvert under Michigan Avenue had partially collapsed. Public Works submitted a change order adding that repair under the scope of work for the current contract. As a result, resurfacing on Michigan Avenue will be delayed until after the culvert has been replaced. However, crews will not delay reopening Tennessee Avenue while awaiting the drainage repair on Michigan Avenue.

The Public Works Department reports that Tennessee Avenue will be back open as soon as it is safe to do so, with part of Michigan Avenue remaining closed while the drainage repair is underway. Originally scheduled to wrap up by mid-month, the additional necessary repairs and weather impacts have pushed the overall estimated completion timeline into December 2018.

Drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling in the affected areas. We apologize for any inconvenience the road closures may cause and appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation. Please note that all construction work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the contractor’s onsite superintendent or foreman, or city personnel onsite. You may also contact the Public Works Department via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

