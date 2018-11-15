Obituaries

Bobbie Ruth Raby, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Bobbie Ruth Raby, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

Bobbie was born on June 17, 1932 and was a member of Stephen’s Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by husband, Albert Raby and parents, Robert and Ruth Rather.

Survivors include her children, Judy Jackson and husband Jimmy, Donald (Bud) Raby, Ronald Raby and wife Phyllis, and James Raby and wife Tammy; brothers, Roy Rather and Jim Rather; sisters, Virgie Mullins, Sue Woods, and Pat Hensley; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Keith Kilby officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Solway Church of God Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Raby family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

