Obituaries

Leonard O’Shell, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Leonard O’Shell was born in Harlan County Kentucky on December 8, 1939 to Martin (Mike) and Mary O’Shell. He was the second born of what would become a family of 7 sons.

Leonard grew up in Roane County TN. During his childhood Leonard developed a sense of humor that he carried with him throughout life.

Leonard was so anxious to join the Airforce that at the age of 16 he forged his birth certificate. He managed to make it to Lackland Airforce base in Texas for basic training before he was discovered and sent home. His attempt to join again at the age of 17, this time with the forged signature of his father giving permission, was a success. He trained as an airplane mechanic and greatly enjoyed his service and travels. While serving in Japan his mother became ill and he was called home to care for his younger brothers.

While home Leonard met a young car-hop named Rosetta who he described as the most beautiful girl he had ever seen. They were married shortly thereafter and started their family.

Leonard had a great love for children and was an amazing dad. He provided his girls with countless hours of love and laughter. They fondly remember practical jokes, water gun fights, and “butt” kickin contest. Their home was filled with guitar music and most nights ended sitting at his feet listening to him play.

Leonard supported his family by becoming a well respected and sought after master carpenter. He is responsible for many houses and buildings in the Roane County and Cumberland County areas. He also enjoyed working in his shop building furniture and creating gifts for those he loved. He maintained his love of woodwork thru his retirement until a series of strokes and dementia took his abilities away. He remained a loving father, husband, and grandfather.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents.

Brothers: James, Teddy Dean, Don, and Steve.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Rosetta

Daughters and sons-in-law Donna & Joe Pegel of Atlanta, Ga, Vicky & Rick Long of Kingston, TN, Debbie & L.Z. Johnson of Chattanooga TN.

Beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren who were all the “most beautiful baby” he had ever seen.

Brothers Rick O’Shell of Kingston, TN and Parker O’Shell of Washington D.C. and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday November 17, 2018 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 3:00 to 4:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 4:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman honored to serve the O’Shell family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

