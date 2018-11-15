Obituaries

James Allen “Jimmy” Boles, Rockwood

Mr. James Allen “Jimmy” Boles, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Harriman Care and Rehabilitation Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born June 1, 1939 in the Fork Mountain Community of Morgan County, Tennessee. Mr. Boles was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired Maintenance Worker with Tate & Lyle, formerly A.E. Staley. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and eat, and was beloved by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Ada Bell Ables Boles; wife, Connie Boles; brothers, Jack Boles, Billy Boles, Benny “Peanut” Boles, and David “Coal Bucket” Boles; and sister, Nancy Hill.

Survivors include:

Daughters: Lynn Craig & husband, Joe of Kingston, TN

Patti Sheldon & husband, Ron of Kingston, TN

Vicki Sapp of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Brandi King & husband, D.L. of Knoxville, TN

Matthew Sheldon & wife, Brittany of Harriman, TN

Tyler Sheldon of Kingston, TN

Trevor Sheldon of Kingston, TN

Great Grandchild: Brody King

Sister: Bobbie Jean Harrison & husband, Tate of Dayton, TN

Sister-in-law: Ann Boles of Rockwood, TN

Beloved Dog: “Toby”

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Clyde Fitzgerald officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. James Allen “Jimmy” Boles.

