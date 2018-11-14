Obituaries

Charles Sylvester Strayer Jr, Kingston

Charles Sylvester Strayer, Jr., age 67, of Kingston went to be with the Lord Saturday, November 10, 2018 at home with his family by his side. Chuck was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Charles Sylvester, Sr. and Sally Strayer. Chuck met and married his wife of 44 wonderful years, Edith Elaine Yandell at Red Rock Baptist Church in Las Vegas, Nevada. Throughout his awe-inspiring life Chuck served the Lord in the way he worshipped, cared for his family and shared his unique sense of humor. Chuck possessed many talents and music was one of his greatest passions. He was a dedicated praise brand musician, writer and inspired many with his gifts. Chuck left a lasting influence on everyone he met from Las Vegas, Williamsport and where he eventually called home for 37 years in Kingston, Tennessee. He retired after 28 years of service, as the Manager for Central Printing at the Y-12 Nuclear Plant. Retirement for Chuck Strayer meant he worked harder completing home improvement projects and helping family and friends at every opportunity.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Edith Strayer; beloved sons, Ray and Caleb Strayer; and his favorite daughter, Aubrey Lambdin; daughter in-law, Amanda Strayer and son in-law, Michael Lambdin. His cherished grandchildren are Luke, Christian and Charles Strayer, Denali and Sequoia Lambdin, and Miss Halen Kae Strayer. He is also survived by his loving mother, Sally Strayer of Pennsylvania; sisters, Suzy Gavlock of Pennsylvania, Robyn Sikkema of Florida, and brother, Peter Strayer of Nashville; many nieces and nephews with whom he created much laughter. Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Charles Sylvester Strayer Sr.

The family welcome’s you to the Celebration of Life service for Chuck on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Morrison Hill Christian Church, 1008 East Race Street, Kingston TN 37763. Receiving of friends will begin at noon with service following at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Butterfly Fund of East Tennessee Foundation, P.O. Box 31434, Knoxville, TN 37930 or their website at www.thebutterflyfund.org. These funds will be go to East TN Children’s Hospital to help children with cancer. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the family of Chuck Strayer.

