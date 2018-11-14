Featured

Man in Wheelchair struck by Car

Posted on by in Featured, News with

A man in a wheelchair was injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by a car while crossing Seivers Boulevard at Broad Street.

While the accident report was not completed as of the time this report was filed, we can tell you that the man was described as being alert when he was taken to the hospital by ambulance for injuries described by Fire Chief Archie Brummitt as “non-life-threatening.”

As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you on the air and online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

