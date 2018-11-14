BBBTV12

Garren still in Georgia awaiting extradition

Robert Garren, 31

According to Rockwood police chief Bill Stinette, the man who was found with 17-year-old Haley Brandenberg in Henry County Georgia this past Saturday, after the two had been missing for about a week, is still in Henry County and awaiting extradition back to Roane County.  Robert Garren, 31, remains in Georgia and will face possible charges in the case.  Since the girl was a juvenile, charges are pending, however, what charges are still not certain until the investigation is concluded.  The TBI is the lead agency in the case according to Chief Stinette Meanwhile, Haley Brandenberg is back in Rockwood doing well with her family.  As soon as we learn more about Garren we will pass it along to you.

Haley Nicole Brandenburg, 17, of Rockwood was the center of an Amber Alert earlier this month.

