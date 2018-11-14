Obituaries

Elizabeth Mitchell, Rocky Top

The heavens received another angel on Monday, November 12, when they called Elizabeth Mitchell home. Elizabeth was born on August 9, 1927, to Carter and Lucille Murrell in Newport Kentucky. Elizabeth was 91 years young and formerly lived in Rocky Top and LaFollette, TN. Elizabeth passed away peacefully with her daughter Gail by her side.

Elizabeth was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and never met a stranger. She loved to fish and was once featured on the cover of a fishing magazine for catching a record size bass while living in Ohio. She loved to cook and garden and was known by her family as the QVC/HSN Jewelry Queen because of her love of jewelry. When she first moved to assisted living her family had to block the shopping channels from her phone because she was ordering jewelry and having it delivered to her apartment on a daily basis. She brought much love and laughter to everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed!

She is preceded in death by parents Carter and Lucille Murrell; husband Nelson Mitchell; Sisters Diane Brown and Virginia Davidson; Brothers Paul Murrell and John Holland and step-sons Tommy White and Ernie Mitchell.

She is survived by Daughters Gail Harmon (Archie) Clinton, Deanne Strickland (Gene) Washington and Jeannie Mitchell of Knoxville and Sister Betty Ivanyi. Grandchildren: Xavier Harmon, Alexandria Miller, Kevin Glandon, Robbie Glandon, Becky Courtney, Jody Courtney, Lee Mitchell and Stacy Mitchell, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Special family friends Darlene and Cindy Murphy and Lou Claiborne.

The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Oak Ridge for the love and care they provided Elizabeth.

Family will receive friends at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday 11-12 with the funeral immediately following with Frank Dawson officiating the service. Burial will be at Powell Valley Cemetery in Lafollette Saturday at 1:30 PM.

