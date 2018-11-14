BBBTV12

Roane County Schools Conducts Lockdown Exercises

Posted on

The Roane County School System conducted their annual and mandatory lockdown drill exercises yesterday at three schools in Oliver Springs and near-by Dylis Springs Elementary.   All conducted the drills safely and according to statutes today. If you saw emergency personnel or police on the campuses know that it was only a drill according to Oliver Springs police chief Kenny Morgan, whose officers along with Sheriff’s department personnel all assisted in the drills.  These drills are conducted so that staff and students know what to do in the event of a nearby shooting or any kind of  campus-related  occurrence that might cause the school to go on lockdown

