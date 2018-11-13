Obituaries

Porter Bass, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Porter Bass, age 73 passed away on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

He grew up in Oliver Springs and worked as a heavy equipment operator for Crete Carrier and a truck driver. He was a member of the National Guard. Porter loved spending time with his family especially at the beach, going to carnivals and fairs. He enjoyed painting and ceramics. Through his illness, Porter always kept his sense of humor and loving personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Porter Bass, J;

Sister, Evelyn Lively; brothers, Harry Lee, Willard, Paul and Clyde Bass; grandson, Alvin Daniel, Jr.

He is survived by his Ex-wife, Flora Jo Bass;

Children, Tammy Bass and Polly Philpot (Gina Kelley);

Grandchildren, Kara Lowe (Jason), Brittany Sandlin, David Chris Philpot (Beth), Natasha Trebloe (Walter);

Sister, Mary Gardner;

Brother, Elgin Bass (Judy);

Great-grandchildren, Connor and Riley Lowe, Madyson Sandlin, Carson Sandlin, Colton Philpot, Makala, Gabriella, and Dylan Trebloe;

Sister-in-law, Retha Bass and Marlena Bass

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church at 7:00PM.

Family and friends may visit from 6-7:00 pm.

To leave a note for Porter’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

