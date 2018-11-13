Obituaries

Joseph Eugene Jones, Rockwood

Mr. Joseph Eugene Jones, age 40, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018 in Oakdale, TN. Joseph loved to fish, go mudding and trucks. He also loved working on cars and trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Jones and Debra Smith.

Survivors Include:

Step-Father: Sylvester Smith (Susan) of Rockwood, TN.

Sisters: Lisa Jones of Rockwood, TN.

Laura Byrge of Rockwood, TN.

Nieces: Kayla Byrge of Rockwood, TN.

Nephews: Cody Jones of Rockwood, TN.

Andrew Byrge of Rockwood, TN.

Several Cousins, extended family members and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 14, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Luke Hurst officiating. Interment and graveside will be held in the Crab Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr.Joseph Eugene Jones.

