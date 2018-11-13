Obituaries

Leroy McCray, Harriman

Mr. Leroy McCray, age 73 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. Leroy was born February 27, 1945 in Emory Gap, TN. He worked as a lineman for TVA and attended Williams Chapel AME Zion in Emory Gap, TN. Leroy attended Campbell High School in Rockwood, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack McCray and Gertrude Ewing League McCray; daughter, Deidra Inman; sister, Joann Cozart Dawson.

Survivors Include:

Daughter: Sherry Sanders of Oak Ridge, TN.

Sons: Terry Sanders of Oak Ridge, TN.

Kelvin Inman of Knoxville. TN.

Elroy Sammons of Harriman, TN.

Frank Sammons (Mary) of Nashville, TN.

Host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins

Brother: Howard Ewing (Pecola) of Emory Gap. TN.

Sister: Alma Cozart of Emory Gap, TN.

Aunt: Permelia Anderson (Curtis) of Harriman, TN.

Uncle: John Ewing of Knoxville, TN.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 18, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. R.T. Smith and Elder Leander Blackmon. Interment and graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Leroy McCray.

