Richard Kenneth Dunn II, Rockwood

Mr. Richard Kenneth Dunn, II age 61, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Renaissance Terrace in Rockwood, TN. Richard was born August 12, 1967 in Rossville, Ga. He worked as a carpenter in Construction and loved gardening and yard work. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Kenneth Dunn and Alice Steele Dunn.

Survivors Include:

Wife: Rosa Lee Dunn of Rockwood, TN.

Special Aunt: Maymie Ruth Nealon of Rockwood, TN.

Sister: Sandy Oliver of Illinois

Uncle: Unk Mike Steele of Georgia

Cousin: David Nealon of Rockwood, TN.

Several nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved dearly.

Family will receive friends Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be held in Oak Grove cemetery with Pastor Brian Hines and Rev. Tim Steele officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard Kenneth Dunn II.

