Kenneth James Martin, Rocky Top

Kenneth James Martin, age 84, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born May 17, 1934 to the late Al and Idella Cook Martin. Kenneth was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and collecting anything with eagles. Kenneth was a US Army veteran and a member of the Alpha Post 376. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Rennae Martin, brothers, Roscoe, Clifford, Hobert and Lawrence Martin, sisters, Lorane Abner and Flossie Hunley.

Survivors:

Wife Cendia Isabell Martin Rocky Top

Sons Randy Martin & Janice Winchester, KY

Robert Martin & Ann Rocky Top

Richard Martin & Alisha Clinton

Robert Wayne Martin Rocky Top

Grandchildren #6

Great Grandchildren #14

Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

A Masonic Service will begin at 7:45 prior to the Funeral Service.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Walker officiating.

Family and friends will meet at the Hatmaker Funeral home at 11:15 AM, Thursday, November 15, 2018 to go in Funeral Procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top for an 12:00 AM Interment.

You may also view Kenneth’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

