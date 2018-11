Community

Meetings in November

The Industrial Liaison Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Roane Alliance at 1209 N. Kentucky St, Kingston.

The Agricultural Extension Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 6:00 pm in the conference room at the Agricultural Extension Center at 3074 Roane State Highway in Midtown.

These meetings are open to the public.

