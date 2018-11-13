News

GOVERNOR HASLAM, COMMISSIONER ROLFE ANNOUNCE EY TO ESTABLISH 600-JOB TECH HUB IN NASHVILLE

Posted on by in News with

Global professional services firm investing $22.7 million in Music Row office

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ernst & Young LLP (EY) officials announced today that the global professional services firm will invest more than $20 million to establish a facility to deliver tax managed services for clients and tax technology operations in Nashville. EY expects to create more than 600 jobs over the next five years.

“EY’s decision to create hundreds of technology and service delivery jobs in Nashville affirms our ongoing efforts to bring high quality jobs to Tennessee,” Haslam said. “Tennessee’s pro-growth policies continue to attract leading international businesses to our state. I’d like to thank EY for making this major investment in Middle Tennessee and bringing us one step closer to making Tennessee the top state in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“Tennessee is a growing home for major international businesses, particularly in the tech sector,” Rolfe said. “Since 2013, the number of tech jobs in the Nashville region has increased by almost 30 percent, far outpacing the national average. Thank you, EY, for this significant investment in Middle Tennessee. These are exactly the kind of high quality jobs we want in Tennessee.”

EY is expanding its presence in Nashville with the opening of the new EY Exceptional Delivery Growth Engine (EDGE) Center, which will include software development, design and testing, as well as professionals delivering technology enabled tax managed services for clients. A leading practice in Nashville for decades, the establishment of the EY EDGE Center delivers on EY’s purpose of building a better working world for its clients and communities.

“Nashville is a growing city with a vibrant economy that will provide an opportunity for EY to build more centralized resources to deliver tax managed services enabled by leading-edge technology and client platforms,” said Joe Hogan, EY Americas Tax and Finance Operate Leader. “The opening of the EY EDGE Center will further enhance our ability to bring to our clients leading practices that will help with their business needs as the demand for technology enabled alternative sourcing models in tax increases.”

“EY EDGE represents our focus on delivering high quality managed services to our diverse clients,” said Dan Thibault, Leader, EY EDGE. “We anticipate opening in August 2019, and the center will occupy over 60,000 square feet on two floors in a new office location on Music Row. It is expected to house over 600 employees, including 200 technology and 400 tax delivery professionals to support the delivery of tax services outsourced to EY by our clients.”

In addition to the new EY EDGE Center, the firm also announced earlier this year the move of its approximately 300 current Nashville employees to a new location at 222 2nd Ave S. in January 2019, relocating from 150 4th Ave N. The EY EDGE Center currently occupies a temporary office space until the opening of the office on Music Row. The firm is hiring at all levels.

“We are thankful that EY has made the decision to invest in our city in this way,” Nashville Mayor David Briley said. “Nashville continues to appeal to well-respected businesses like EY because we offer a vibrant economy and a great place to live. I am particularly excited about the significant number of high-quality tech jobs the company will bring to Nashville.”

“TVA and Nashville Electric Service congratulate EY on its decision to locate operations in Nashville,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “Helping to foster new job opportunities is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and we are proud to partner with Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help further that mission.”

EY opened its first office in Nashville in 1958 to serve the most successful public and private companies in the Middle Tennessee business community. As a market leader, the firm continues to attract and retain top talent in Nashville and provide unparalleled exceptional client service.

Ernst & Young LLP is a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited and serves clients in the U.S. The EY organization is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The U.S. firm, Ernst & Young LLP, currently employs approximately 300 professionals in Nashville.

Nashville and Davidson County are represented by Speaker Beth Harwell (R – Nashville), Rep. Bill Beck (D – Nashville), Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D – Nashville), Rep. Vincent Dixie (D – Nashville), Rep. Bob Freeman (D – Nashville), Rep. Darren Jernigan (D – Old Hickory), Rep. Harold Love (D – Nashville), Rep. Bo Mitchell (D – Nashville), Rep. Jason Potts (D – Nashville), Rep. Jason Powell (D – Nashville), Rep. Mike Stewart (D – Nashville), Sen. Steven Dickerson (R – Nashville), Sen. Brenda Gilmore (D – Nashville), Sen. Ferrell Haile (R – Gallatin) and Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D – Nashville) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

