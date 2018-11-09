Obituaries

Timothy Lee Miller, Heiskell

Timothy Lee Miller, age 77, of Heiskell, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Clarence and Pauline Engel Miller. Tim was a veteran of the United States Navy.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 10:30-11:30AM with the funeral service to follow with Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

