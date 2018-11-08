Obituaries

Tiffany Starr Vann, Oliver Springs

Tiffany Starr Vann, 36, of Oliver Springs went home to be with her heavenly father on November 7 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Tiffany was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her grandparents Otha & Dolema Ollis, and Doc & Laura Lea Vann.

Tiffany cherished spending time with her family. She was loved and survived by her devoted parents Jerry and Becky Vann, admiring brother Adam Vann, and her adored niece and nephew Karrie and Christian, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

Funeral arrangements are being held by Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 10, 2018 between the hours of 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Vann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

