Bob Phillips, Sunbright

Mr. Bob Phillips, age 73 of Sunbright, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday November 6, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Pilot Mt. Missionary Baptist Church. Bob served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Rachel Phillips.

Two brothers: James Clifford “JC” Phillips and Eris Whittaker.

Two aunts: Violet Hurst and Francis Potter.

And his grandmother: Mary Phillips.

He is survived by his wife: Sandy Phillips.

Two sons: David Adkins and wife Missy, and Jason Phillips and fiancé Amy.

One daughter: Mary Beth Phillips.

Six grandchildren: Kyla, Lauryn, Autumn, Daderick, Ethan, and Brayden.

One great grandson: Blake.

One sister: May Swafford.

A special niece: Donna Davis.

And special cousins: Judy and Mike Hurst, and Cathy and Larry Sexton.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday November 9, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Charles Webb, Rev. Herb Judkins and Rev. Josh Baldwin officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in the Lavender Family Cemetery in Deer Lodge. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard.

