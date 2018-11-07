Obituaries
Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, Knoxville
Mr. Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, age 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at West Hills Health & Rehab Center in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith and an Retired Truck Driver with Johnson Produce.
Survivors Include:
Ex-Wife: Ruby Nance of Knoxville, TN.
Son: Charles A. Hamilton, Jr. (Crystal) of Pineknot, Ky.
Daughter: Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN.
4 Grandchildren
2 Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Patsy Bough of Knoxville, TN.
Cora of Knoxville, TN.
Doris Ann of Knoxville, TN.
Brothers: Buster Hamilton of Knoxville, TN.
Joby Hamilton, Knoxville, TN.
Cremation plans have been made.