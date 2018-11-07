BBBTV12

Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, Knoxville

Mr. Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, age 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at West Hills Health & Rehab Center in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith and an Retired Truck Driver with Johnson Produce.

Survivors Include:

Ex-Wife: Ruby Nance of Knoxville, TN.

Son: Charles A. Hamilton, Jr. (Crystal) of Pineknot, Ky.

Daughter: Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN.

4 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Patsy Bough of Knoxville, TN.
Cora of Knoxville, TN.
Doris Ann of Knoxville, TN.

Brothers: Buster Hamilton of Knoxville, TN.
Joby Hamilton, Knoxville, TN.

Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton

