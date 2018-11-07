Obituaries

Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, Knoxville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton, age 82 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at West Hills Health & Rehab Center in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith and an Retired Truck Driver with Johnson Produce.

Survivors Include:

Ex-Wife: Ruby Nance of Knoxville, TN.

Son: Charles A. Hamilton, Jr. (Crystal) of Pineknot, Ky.

Daughter: Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN.

4 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Patsy Bough of Knoxville, TN.

Cora of Knoxville, TN.

Doris Ann of Knoxville, TN.

Brothers: Buster Hamilton of Knoxville, TN.

Joby Hamilton, Knoxville, TN.

Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles Arthur “Sonny” Hamilton

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

