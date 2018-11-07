Obituaries

Frances (Fran) Evadena Scandlyn Henley, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Frances (Fran) Evadena Scandlyn Henley, age 90 from Rockwood, TN passed away on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee.

She was born in Morgan County and grew up in Harriman, TN. Fran and her husband David Henley met when

she was 12 years old and were sweethearts from then on. They were married 72 years. She was a

member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Rockwood, TN.

She attended college at Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, VA. She and David married in 1947

and returned to Harriman in 1948 working alongside each other in the family grocery, Henley’s Grocery

Store. In 1956 Fran and David moved to Rockwood where they joined her brother Hershel Scandlyn and

his wife Peggy as owners at Scandlyn Lumber Company, Inc. She was a Southern Lady and shared

laughter and fun with many friends.

When she moved to Rockwood Fran started painting with a neighbor, Kay Lamb and friend Virginia

Bilbrey. She also shared a love of art with her niece Anne Powers. Her paintings hang in many area

homes and have graced the walls of The Opryland Hotel, Dulin Art Gallery, KMA, Oak Ridge Art Center,

McGhee Tyson Airport, Knoxville Mayor’s Office and various galleries in Sarasota and Venice, FL. She was

a past member of the Knoxville Watercolor Society, Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Art Market, and

the Oak Ridge Art Gallery.

She is preceded in death by her parents S.H. and Dora Tilley Scandlyn; brothers Ben Ed and wife Nannie,

Jim and wife Mildred, Hershel and wife Peggy; sister Margaret Nichols and husband Luther.

Survivors include:

Husband: David Henley

Sons: Keith Henley (Jeanne) of Rockwood, TN

Charlie Henley (Pat) of Harriman, TN

Daughters: Beth Howard (Steve) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Heather Robinette (Bruce), Nikki Presley (Joe), Jennifer Henley-Peters (Noel), Erik Henley (Whitnee), Tori Henley, Allie Ladd (Ryan), Molly Dryman (Caleb)

Great Grandchildren: Colton & Peyton Robinette, Sailor and Brighton Presley, Treyton and Sabrina Peters, Campbell Henley, Kennedy and Lincoln Ladd

Special Friend & Caregiver: Linda Eaton

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 4-6pm at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Rockwood. A Memorial Service will follow at 6pm with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Rockwood or The Kennedy Ladd Foundation, 328 W Rockwood St., Rockwood, TN 37854

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

