Steve Darrell Peddicord, Rockwood

Mr. Steve Darrell Peddicord, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, November 3rd, 2018. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was also an avid outdoorsman of all types. He loved UT football and all sports. He was a loyal, local high school game supporter. He passed just before the UT game on Saturday because he wanted the best seat in the house. He is preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Cora Peddicord and his sister, Beverly Crabtree. He is survived by:

Wife: Debra Peddicord of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Casey Peddicord (Kristin) of Harriman, TN

Zack Peddicord (Jessica) of Dallas, TX

Grandchild: Claire Peddicord

Brother: Jerry Peddicord (Barbara) of Oliver Springs, TN

Sisters-in-law: Freida Kelly (Rev. LeGrand) of Charlotte, NC

Annette Hart of Rockwood, TN

Nephews: Brian and Kevin Peddicord, Andrew Hart

Niece: Angel Hart, Joy Kelly, Starr Haigler

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 6th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Rev. LeGrand Kelly and Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Wednesday, November 7th at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Judes Hospital or KARM. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Steve Darrell Peddicord.

