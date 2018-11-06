Obituaries

David C. Allen, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. David C. Allen, age 81 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, November 2nd, 2018. He was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church in the Eureka community in Rockwood. He was a retired electrician with Horsehead Industries. David was also a U.S. Army veteran. David also worked as a volunteer in his time at Victorian Square Assisted Living in Rockwood. David was preceded in death by his wife: Dot Allen; Parents: Earl and Cora Allen; Brothers: Jackie, Earl Jr., and Floyd Mack Allen; Sisters: Jane Ann Allen and Mary Jenkins. He is survived by:

Daughter: Carlena M. Allen Hamby (Andy) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Jeff (Coach) Allen (Kim) of Rockwood, TN

4 Grandchildren: Brittany Allen Galyon (Chad), Zach Hamby (Brittany), D.J. Allen (Stephanie), and Kyle Hamby (Trista)

4 Great Grandchildren: D.J. Galyon, Kielyn Hamby, Olivia Hamby, and Sadie Hamby

Sister: Dorothy Monday (Bob) of Soddy Daisy, TN

Brother-in-law: J.C. Jenkins of Spring City, TN

Robert Hinds (Judy) of Hilton Head, SC

Sister-in-law: Faye Pass of Maryland

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 5th, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel

of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Johnston and Rev. Steve Parker

officiating. Graveside and interment service will be on Tuesday, November 6th at 11:00 am in the Oak Grove

Cemetery in Rockwood with the U.S. Army Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David C. Allen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

