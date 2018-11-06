Obituaries

Clara Faye Vann, Oliver Springs

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Clara Faye Vann, age 90 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on June 3, 1928 in Oliver Springs and worked as a homemaker, raising and taking care of her family.

She is survived by husband, Robert Lee Vann and her sons, Stanley Keith Vann and Tony Alan Vann.

She will be laid to rest at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tony Vann at 102 Walnut Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Vann family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

