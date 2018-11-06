Obituaries

Ervin Buck, Clinton

Ervin Buck, age 79, born October 6, 1939, died at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center on October 31, 2018.

He was a wonderful husband and father. Ervin was a retired electrician and a member of IBEW Local 760 in Knoxville. He was also proud of serving in the US Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ethel Buck; daughter, Carol Buck; brothers, Glenn Buck and Harlan Buck; sisters, Maxine Buck and Mattie Buck Lively.

He is survived by wife, Sandra Buck; daughter, Trish Boyes; son-in-law, Scott Boyes; three granddaughters, Taylor Buck, Madison Wisman, and Mackenzie Wisman; brother, Shirl Buck; sister, Arlene Duncan; sister-in-law, Melinda Shadrick and husband James; brothers-in-law, Rodney Tuggle and Timmy Tuggle.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service with Military Honors will begin at 11 am on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Butler Cemetery in Oliver Springs with Pastor Roy Massengale officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Buck family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

