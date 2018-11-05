Obituaries

Jerry W Crowley, Powell

Jerry W Crowley, age 65 of Powell, passed away on Friday, November 2, 2018 at his home. He was born on December 10, 1952 in Cincinnati, OH. He retired partner of Crowley Brothers Guttering. He was the loving son of L D Crowley and Margaret Chambers Crowley. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and BIG Orange football. He treasured many good times with cousins, and many niece and nephews.

Jerry is leaving behind two sons Kevin and wife Kelsi, and Joshua and wife Casey; grandchildren, Chole and Addilynn; estranged wife of the past 4 years, Velma Jean Sexton Crowley, two sisters, Shirley and Mary, and 3 brothers, Danny, Ricky, and Benny. He had a very special love for his Aunt Pearl.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 12-2pm with the funeral service to follow at 2pm with Donnie Chambers and David Crowley officiating. Graveside service will be at the Grandview Memorial Gardens following the funeral service. The family asks that those attending wear their University of Tennessee Orange to the services. www.holleygamble.com

