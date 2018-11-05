Obituaries

Jessie Lee Pride, Clinton

Jessie Lee Pride, age 74 of Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully and gracefully surrounded by love on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Jessie was one in a million. She never met anyone that she didn’t love and who didn’t love her instantly. As a homemaker, she loved taking pictures and doing crafts from painting to making animals and flowers out of bread dough or clay. Overall, spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy in life.

Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, who was the love of her life, Edward Glen Pride; parents, Fredrick and Josephine Bumgardner; brother, Paris Bumgardner; sisters, Juanita Duncan and Nina Bumgardner.

She is survived by her brothers, Harry (Elizabeth) Bumgardner and James (Karen) Bumgardner, and her sisters, Arvilla Butler and Anna Ruth Byrge. Jessie is also survived by her special nieces and nephew that she lovingly referred to as “her kids”: Arlene, Darlene, Patricia, and Johnny and many other nieces and nephews. Jessie will be greatly missed by her loved ones. To carry on her legacy, she would want everyone to show kindness and, most importantly, love to those around them just as she always did.

The family offers a special thanks to those that loved and took care of her at Williamsburg Villas Assisted Living (Sandy, Matt, Alisha, Kim, Marilyn, Donna, and many others). A very special thank you to Jamye Ray who helped take care of her and showed her so much love. Thank you, Steve and Beverly Poe – the Best Senior Caregivers who were always there when she needed them. Also, thank you Smoky Mountain Hospice Team!

The family will receive friends Monday, November 5, 2018, from 6-8 pm with a funeral service to follow at 8 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. John McGaha officiating. Music performed by Sam Kitts and Tim Simek. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:30 AM and go in funeral procession to the Norris Memorial Gardens for an 11:00AM interment. Pallbearers: Chris Kitts, Sam Kitts, Tony Bumgardner. Arrangements by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home.

