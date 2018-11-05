Obituaries

Dixie Jewell Hoskins, Rocky Top

Dixie Jewell Hoskins, age 78 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at North Knoxville Medical Center.

She was born on June 18, 1940 in Anderson Co. and loved fishing and her 3 dogs.

Dixie was preceded in death by her father, George Bowling; mother, Minnie Bowling; husband, Roy Hoskins; sons, Eugene (Gue) Hoskins and Roger (Peanut) Hoskins.

Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Hoskins Shelby and husband James; son, Ray Hoskins; significant other of over 20 years, Harold Givens; sister, Barbara Lowe; grandchildren, Travis, Troy, Jason, Tiffany, Tanya, Justin, Chrissy, Cheyenne, Tonya, Tasha, Matthew, James, and Franklin Ray.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm.

